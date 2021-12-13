Two Arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Other Charges

On December 8, 2021 at approximately 4:35am Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a male entering a residence at 1756 Swan Pond Rd Harriman, armed with a handgun and firing the gun at least once inside the residence. Upon arrival, Deputies found that the suspect, Michael Steven Gibson of Rockwood, had already fled from the scene. During the investigation, Deputies found that Gibson, along with Emily Cora Beason of Kingston, had entered the residence illegally and threatened to shoot two victims inside the residence. Deputies did find evidence that one round was fired inside the residence. Deputies did arrest Beason and charged her with Aggravated Burglary ($13,500.00 Bond). Gibson was arrested on December 12, 2021 and charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault x2, Aggravated Robbery x2, and Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony ($202,500.00 Bond).
Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award.
Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well.
Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard.
Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.