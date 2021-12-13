Daniel Patterson, 81, Harriman

Daniel Patterson, age 81, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Daniel grew up in the Laurel Grove area and settled in Harriman to raise his family. He was a member and Deacon of Big Mountain Baptist Church. His favorite pastime was piddling with classic cars and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Early and Etta Patterson; brother-in-law J.B. Potter.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 50 years Peggy Lynn Patterson; children Doug Patterson and wife Karla (Harriman), Rodney Patterson and wife Angela (Oak Ridge); brothers Donald Patterson and wife Loretta (Demotte, IN), David Patterson (Harriman); sisters Juanita Potter (Coalfield) Faye Russell and husband James (Clinton), Flonnie Sims and husband Mike (Ringold, GA); also, by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A service will follow in the Chapel at 8:00 PM with Pastor Greg Overton and Rev. Mike Sims officiating. The graveside service will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Roane Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patterson family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Patterson, please visit our floral store.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

