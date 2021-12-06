Paving operations signal beginning of end of bridge construction project

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7th), TDOT contractor Blalock & Sons and its asphalt sub-contractor will begin paving operations as the push to open the full width of the new Lewallen Bridge in Clinton heads into one of its final stages.

Asphalt will be installed on the approaches on each end of the new bridge, which should smooth the transition from the roadway to the bridge deck, where no asphalt will be laid down. Weather permitting, the work will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. No night work is scheduled.

Once asphalt paving is complete, pavement markings will be installed, which Project Coordinator Lynn Murphy says will lead to the “opening [of] the full width of the bridge and the [creation of] five northbound lanes, two southbound lanes, a center dividing buffer lane, and bike lanes in each direction. Two northbound lanes will turn left onto Highway 61 headed toward Oak Ridge, two others will continue straight into downtown Clinton and one that will turn right toward Norris.
The contractor is hiring off-duty law enforcement to direct traffic during this operation, particularly at the traffic signals at the SR 9 and SR 61 (Clinch Avenue/Highway 25W/Main Street and Seivers Boulevard) intersection.

Officials warn everyone to plan on traffic disruptions while the work is underway.

