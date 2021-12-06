Marjorie Anne (Trammell) Ridenour, 88

Marjorie Anne (Trammell) Ridenour, age 88 passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born in Lawrenceburg, TN on June 28, 1933. She moved to Clinton in 1941, where her father began work at Oak Ridge. She was the last founding member of Clinton Church of Christ. She was raised in Clinton, graduated from Clinton High School in 1952, and was a cheerleader. She had 30 years of Government service, working for AEC, ERDA, DOE, and retired from the Department of Defense. She loved watching sports, especially the University of Tennessee teams, fishing, gardening, flowering, and listening to gospel music, especially The Gaithers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ohlen Byron & Hazel Hendrix Trammell; brother, Byron; nephew, Kerry Trammell.

She is survived by daughter, Christie Miller & husband Rick of Corryton; son, Allen Ridenour & wife Gina of Andersonville; brother, Bill Chapman & wife Faye of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Nathan Miller & wife Heather, Justin Ridenour, and Lauren Ridenour Webb & husband John; great-grandchildren, Elisha Miller & Olivia Patterson, and Henry Webb; special friends, Pat & J.T. McCormick; several nieces, nephews, and host of other family and friends.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

