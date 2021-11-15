BREAKING SPORTS NEWS: Joe Gaddis to Retire from Coaching

According to the Voice of the Oak Ridge Wildcats, David Clary, Oak Ridge’s winningest Head Coach, Joe Gaddis has announced that he is retiring from coaching after 48 years. Coach Gaddis is one of 10 Tennessee head coaches with over 300 wins all-time. We wish him well in his future endeavors. He plans to continue to remain at ORHS.
