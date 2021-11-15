Annual citywide fall leaf pickup schedule released; pickup to begin November 29

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 12, 2021) – The annual citywide leaf pickup program begins Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, and is coordinated by Waste Connections of Tennessee. Collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as possible. Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions, resident participation, and the amount of leaves needed to be picked up.
The following guidelines will help make the leaf pickup process easier for Waste Connections crews and homeowners:
- Residents should place their leaves near, but not beyond the curb. Leaves must not be placed on the sidewalk or in the street, parking spaces, on water meters, or drainage ditches due to posing a pedestrian or traffic hazard and possibly clogging the storm drains. Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense.
- Leaves must be free of tree branches and twigs as these can cause the leaf vacuums to clog; therefore, delaying the pickup schedule. Because of their impact on production, leaf piles found to contain these items will not be picked up.
- All leaves must be placed outside fenced areas. If there is no other location on your property to rake your leaves, rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may also be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb during the scheduled program.
- Only leaves will be collected during this program. Citizens are reminded that the city-wide household trash and brush pick-ups are scheduled in April and May only.
At the completion of the day, a final drive through of each daily specified route will be done to verify and ensure that all leaves are collected during that time. Please be advised that delays may occur due to unforeseen weather conditions and level of resident participation. We appreciate resident patience should your leaves not be picked up on your specified day. Streets will be swept approximately two weeks after leaves are picked up in each designated area.
For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.
Week 1
November 29 – December 3
Monday, Nov. 29 The Preserve at Clinch River; East Southwood Drive; West Southwood Drive; Sweet Gum Drive
Tuesday, Nov. 30 Whippoorwill Drive and side streets
Wednesday, Dec. 1 End of West Outer Drive to Nebraska Avenue and side streets; Oklahoma Avenue and side streets
Thursday, Dec. 2 Grandcove Lane and side streets; Country Club Estates
Friday, Dec. 3 Catchup day
Week 2
December 6 – 10
Monday, Dec. 6 West Outer Drive from Nebraska Road to Montana Avenue; Wimberly Lane
Tuesday, Dec. 7 Nebraska Avenue and side streets; Normandy Drive; Newridge Drive; Newell Lane; Norway Lane
Wednesday, Dec. 8 Netherland Road and side streets; Newport Drive and side streets; New Bedford Lane; Nantucket Way
Thursday, Dec. 9 West Outer Drive from Montana Avenue to Morningside Drive; Wendover Circle and side streets; Wood Ridge Lane; Willow Lane
Friday, Dec. 10 Catchup day
Week 3
December 13 – 17
Monday, Dec. 13 Montana Avenue and side streets; Jackson Crossing
Tuesday, Dec. 14 Robertsville Road from East Melbourne to Salem Road; Bradley Avenue and side streets; Bermuda Road and side streets; Rand Circle
Wednesday, Dec. 15 Montclair Road and side streets; Morningside Drive and side streets
Thursday, Dec. 16 West Outer Drive from Morningside Drive to Louisiana Avenue
Friday, Dec. 17 Catchup day
Week 4
December 20 – 24
Monday, Dec. 20 Salem Road and side streets; Wiltshire Estates
Tuesday, Dec. 21 Robertsville Road from Salem Road to Louisiana Avenue; North Seneca Road and side streets; South Seneca Road and side streets; West Lincoln Road and side streets
Wednesday, Dec. 22 Louisiana Avenue and side streets; Lawton Road; Lancaster Road; Latimer Road; North Jefferson Circle
Thursday, Dec. 23 Robertsville Road from Louisiana Avenue to North Illinois Avenue; West Outer Drive and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to North Illinois Avenue
Friday, Dec. 24 Happy Holidays!
Week 5
December 27 – December 31
Monday, Dec. 27 Lasalle Road and side streets; Jefferson Avenue and side streets; Johnson Road and side streets
Tuesday, Dec. 28 North Illinois Avenue; Iona Circle; Independence Lane; Iroquois Road and side streets; Indian Lane; Indian Place
Wednesday, Dec. 29 Robertsville Road from North Illinois Avenue to Oak Ridge Turnpike; Ivanhoe Lane; Iris Circle; Highland Avenue to Hillside Road
Thursday, Dec. 30 Highland Avenue from Hillside Road to West Outer Drive and side streets; Hillside Road and side streets, Irene Lane
Friday, Dec. 31 Catchup day
Week 6
January 3 – 7
Monday, Jan. 3 West Outer Drive and side streets from North Illinois Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 4 Pennsylvania Avenue and side streets from Providence Road to Outer Drive
Wednesday, Jan. 5 Pennsylvania Avenue and side streets from Providence Road to New York Avenue; North Tulane Avenue and side streets; Vermont Avenue and side streets
Thursday, Jan. 6 Utah Avenue and side streets; New York Avenue and side streets
Friday, Jan. 7 Catchup day
Week 7
January 10 – 14
Monday, Jan. 10 Outer Drive and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to Michigan Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 11 Orchard Circle; Orchard Lane; Orkney Road
Wednesday, Jan. 12 Michigan Avenue and side streets from Outer Drive to West Tennessee Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 13 Kentucky Avenue and side streets
Friday, Jan. 14 Catchup day
Week 8
January 17 – 21
Monday, Jan. 17 Outer Drive and side streets from Michigan Avenue to Florida Avenue; Georgia Avenue and side streets
Tuesday, Jan. 18 East Tennessee Avenue and side streets from Michigan Avenue to Florida Avenue
Wednesday, Jan. 19 Florida Avenue and side streets
Thursday, Jan. 20 East Tennessee Avenue and side streets from Florida Avenue to Delaware Avenue
Friday, Jan. 21 Catchup day
Week 9
January 24 – 28
Monday, Jan. 24 Delaware Avenue and side streets from California Avenue to Outer Drive
Tuesday, Jan. 25 Outer Drive and side streets from Florida Avenue to California Avenue
Wednesday, Jan. 26 California Avenue and side streets from Delaware Avenue to East Drive
Thursday, Jan. 27 East Drive and side streets from California Avenue to Endicott Lane; Scenic Drive and side streets
Friday, Jan. 28 Catchup day
Week 10
January 31 – February 4
Monday, Jan. 31 East Drive and side streets from Endicott Lane to Athens Road
Tuesday, Feb. 1 Arkansas Avenue and side streets; Athens Road and side streets; East Arrowwood Road; West Arrowwood Road; Audubon Road; Arizona Road; Alhambra Road; Albany Road; Alger Road and side streets
Wednesday, Feb. 2 Marywater Lane; Palisades; Riverview Drive; Rivers Run Subdivision; Park Meade Drive; Center Park Lane
Thursday, Feb. 3 Baypath Drive and side streets; Stonebridge Way
Friday, Feb. 4 Catchup Day
Week 11
February 7 – 11
Monday, Feb. 7 Emory Valley Road from Baltimore Drive and side streets to Melton Lake Drive; Baylor Drive and side streets; Antioch Drive and side streets; Artesia Drive; Adelphi Road and side streets; Amanda Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 8 Emory Valley Road from Baltimore Drive to Dana Drive including all side streets; Emory Heights
Wednesday, Feb. 9 Briarcliff Subdivision; Eastridge Drive; English Court; Esquire Court
Thursday, Feb. 10 Hendrix Creek Subdivision; Crossroads Subdivision
Friday, Feb. 11 Catchup Day
Week 12
February 14 – 18
Monday, Feb. 14 West Gettysburg Avenue; Manhattan Avenue from Manchester Road to North Purdue Avenue; Northwestern Avenue from Manchester Road to North Purdue Avenue; North Purdue Avenue and side streets
Tuesday, Feb. 15 Manhattan Avenue from Rutgers Avenue to Manchester Road; South Purdue Avenue and side streets; Northwestern Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to South Purdue Avenue
Wednesday, Feb. 16 Rolling Hills, Burnham Woods Subdivision, Scarboro neighborhood
Thursday, Feb. 17 Catchup Day
Friday, Feb. 18 Catchup Day