Roane Man Arrested for Failure to Appear and Also Facing Drug Charges

Around 2am Sunday morning a Roane Sheriff deputy made contact with Danny Ray Barlow. After checking his status through central dispatch it was determined he had two warrants for Failure To Appear. After checking the car and him there was illegal drugs also found . He was taken to The Roane County Jail and charged with Failure to appear x 2

Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess of Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Danny Ray Barlow is being held on bonds totalling $75,000 and a court date set for Nov. 11th

