Lorene Diller, 88

Lorene Diller age 88 yrs passed away on September 24th, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX. She was born on January 8th, 1933 in Beech Grove, TN. Lorene grew up in Beech Grove and Fratersville, TN. She spent many years of her adult life in Toledo, OH where she raised her children. She resided in Clinton, TN before moving to Alvarado TX to be near her family there. Lorene was of the Baptist faith and loved her Lord and Savior dearly. She was unable to attend church but enjoyed viewing church services on television. She enjoyed reading, doing crafts, and quilting. She made many beautiful quilts that are cherished by family and friends. Most of all she loved traveling and would drive anywhere in the US, never known to use a road map.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fannie Miles, daughter, Phyllis Joan Diller, son, Michael Thomas Diller, and husband Oliver Diller. Also sister, Mary Helen Bullock, brothers, George and Lawrence Miles.



Lorene is survived by her son, Walter Wayne Diller, and wife Brenda of Rocky Top, TN, nine grandchildren, Angel Commons, Vincent York, Rocky Ybarra, Nadia Eissa, Shadia Osakwe, Eissa Eissa, Travis Diller, Jeremy Diller, and Lorene Salinas, seventeen great-grandchildren, nineteen nieces and nephews (whom she was known to as aunt Jeannie) and two very special cousins, Joyce and Charles Young. She was the matriarch of her family and loved deeply by all.



Visitation: 5 pm-7 pm, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 7 pm, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Martin officiating. Interment: Friends and family will meet at 10:15 am at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for 11:00 am interment on Friday, October 1, 2021.



