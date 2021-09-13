Patrick Berge named new Oak Ridge Public Works Director

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 13, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge has named Patrick Berge as its new Public Works Director.

Berge, who previously served as Oak Ridge Public Works Utility Manager, has served as Interim Public Works Director since former Director Shira McWaters passed away in June. He begins this role immediately.

He has overseen all water and wastewater operations since 2018. He will now assume all Public Works operations including streets, stormwater, and engineering.

“As the next Public Works Director, I’m looking forward to continuing Shira’s hard work. Public Works has many major projects in progress, our biggest one being the new water plant.”

Among Berge’s many certifications, he is a Professional Engineer of Environmental Engineering in both the State of Tennessee and State of Nebraska.

“I have been extremely impressed with Patrick Berge as he has picked up the Public Works reins and professionally responded to difficult situations. His leadership has been supported by Public Works employees and the department is eager to support him during a very busy time for major projects within the City of Oak Ridge,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Dr. Mark Watson.

Berge previously worked with the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality as a Program Specialist and with the City of Lincoln, Nebraska, as an associate engineer. He also worked for Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) as an Engineer in operations.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering in 2005 and completed his Master’s in Environmental Engineering in 2006. Berge will be sworn in at the September 13 City Council meeting.

