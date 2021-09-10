Joanne Barncord, Harriman

Joanne Barncord, age 75, of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born July 11, 1946, in Monessen, PA to the late Joseph and Anne Bomba. Joanne was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman and faithfully attended mass as long as her health permitted. She was a loving wife and companion to her husband, Charles, for 52 years. Together they enjoyed going to various car shows and taking trips to the beach. Joanne always took care of her family and especially loved to cook. Preceded in death by an infant son; parents, Joseph and Anne Bomba; sister, Janice Weibl.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 52 years Charles Barncord of Harriman

Children John Barncord and wife, Stacey of Loudon

Kristen Barncord of Fountain City

Brothers Michael Bomba of Monessen, PA

Thomas Bomba of Uniontown, OH

Grandchildren Maryssa, Elicia, Nicholas, Claire, Cole, Cayden, and Trevor

Brothers-in-laws William Barncord of Richardson, TX

Richard Barncord of Elizabeth, PA

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. A Requiem Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 535 Margrave Street, Harriman, TN on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Father Michael Sweeney presiding. Graveside service will immediately follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

