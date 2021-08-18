Brenda Shirks, Petros

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, our beloved mother, Brenda Shirks, departed this earth for her heavenly home.

Mother was greeted by her parents Chester and Exie Keathley, grandparents Ethel and Eliza Crowe and Boyd and Flora Keathley, and so many other precious family and friends. A heartbreaking evening on earth was surely a celebration in Heaven.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephanie Falkoff, husband David, Miranda Shirks, husband Michael, and Jessica Shirks. Her grandchildren Jordan Ledford, Gavin Ledford, wife Jackie, Jeffrey Ledford, David Falkoff, and Baylee Seiber. Her great-grandchildren Xander, Ashton, and Skyler Ledford. Sisters Rita Bowman, husband Ross, Betty Carpenter, husband Tim, and Brother Chester Keathley, wife Lorna. Nieces Cindy Adkins, husband Michael, and Julie Phillips whose frequent visits always brightened her day and made her smile. Nephews Jason Carpenter, wife Lillie, and Andrew Carpenter, wife Shauna who she called on for heavy lifting and comic relief.

Mother will always be remembered for her quick wit, strong work ethic, and courageous spirit. She worked hard most of her life before retiring from AT&T, she loved to share a funny joke or story and was not afraid of anything.

A service will be held in her honor Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 pm and a memorial brunch will follow at the Petros Senior Citizen’s Building until 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brenda Shirks.

