Waste Connections picking up, disposing of old trash bins

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 20, 2021) – With the new solid waste contract in effect, many residents are looking to dispose of their old trash bins. Waste Connections crews will pick up old garbage bins for disposal during residents’ weekly garbage collection now through the end of August.

Those who want to dispose of their old trash bins should place the bins upside down at the curb next to the new blue bin on their scheduled collection day.

To help ensure the bin is to be disposed of, customers are asked to put a note on their bins that states “THROW CAN(S) AWAY.” Waste Connections will take the old bins with them during garbage pickup.

If someone misses the old bin pickup, they can still bring their old bins to the Convenience Center for disposal. If a bin is not picked up and the above guidelines are followed, please contact Waste Connections at (865) 482-3656.

As a reminder, the new blue bins are for garbage and the brown bins are for recycling. To request backdoor trash and recycling pickup, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov for more information.

