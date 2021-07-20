UPDATE: Driver faces DUI Charges after 3-Car Accident Involving Rockwood PD Cruiser

A Rockwood police officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon on Highway 27 and Patton Lane. Troopers stated in their report a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 26-year-old Arin N. Deardorff hit a 2005 Saturn operated by 68-year-old Corine Buday of Harriman. The Malibu also struck a 2018 Ford Police Interceptor controlled by 43-year-old Sgt. Jason Halliburton of Rockwood at the intersection. Deardorff was injured and charged with DUI. The other drivers and a passenger officer, Paul Parks, in the police cruiser escaped injury.

Police Chief Bill Stinnett who went to the scene said both officers are fine, after the collision as he states one vehicle

northbound was approaching the traffic light when it couldn’t avoid striking another car and that vehicle then hit the Rockwood Police car in the side at, a pretty good pace, roughing the officers up a bit inside their cruiser. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to work the crash scene which is standard procedure when Government vehicles are involved in crashes. No further details of the other drivers were available at news time.

VIDEO SHOT BY DUDLEY EVANS

