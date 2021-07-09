Kingston Parks and Recreation Department Hires New Director

According to an announcement on the Kingston Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page, they did hire a new director, but didn’t have to go far to find him. JR Best who has worked with the City of Kingston for 19 years with many of those in the Parks and Recreation Department. They say that his background in the department, work ethic and vision for the future of the department, will be a tremendous asset to the City.
Tags City of Kingston Director JR Best Kingston Park and Recreation Department Kingston Parks and Rec
Check Also
Details of Double Stabbing on Wednesday
More details were released today concerning a double stabbing in Roane County Wednesday. Warrants state …