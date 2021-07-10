TBI Adds Two From Roane County to Most Wanted List

UPDATE: Matthew Robinson is now in custody.

MostWanted fugitive Tarik King remains at large. Anyone with information concerning King’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4217.

Previous story

From the TBI

#MOSTWANTED Alert: We need your help to locate Tarik King and Matthew Robinson.

Both are wanted out of Roane County on numerous charges, including Especially Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

MostWanted fugitives Tarik King and Matthew Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to their arrests.

Spot them? Call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4217

