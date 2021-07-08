How Can You Watch BBB TV-12 Without Cable

We’re often asked how you can watch BBB TV-12 without Comcast Cable. Well, there are several ways.

First, you can just go to our website, www.bbbtv12.com and watch it there. Or another website you can watch on is www.wyshtv.com. Both will allow you to watch our live streams, or you can watch past programs as well.

You can watch us on social media as well.

Our Facebook page is www.facebook.com/BBBTV12.

Our YouTube Channel is www.YouTube.com/BBBTV12

Our Twitter page: www.twitter.com/bbbtv12 or www.twitter.com/BradJonesBBBTV

But one of the best ways you can watch us online is to use the BoxCast.tv app on your Roku, FireTV Stick, or on AppleTV. It’s very easy to add and you can watch a lot of our programming in HD, versus the SD that Comcast allows us to broadcast in, so the quality is much better on one of these streaming units.

Here is a Facebook post that shows you how to add it on the Roku.

So here is a video that we recently made to show you how to add us on FireTV.

Sorry, we don’t own an AppleTV to show you how to add it on there, but we’re pretty sure that it’s close to the same process.

We hope this information helps you find us somewhere other than on Comcast Channel 12, if you’ve cut the cord!

Thanks as always for watching BBBTV-12. Without you, and our sponsors, we wouldn’t be here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

