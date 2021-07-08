How Can You Watch BBB TV-12 Without Cable

Brad Jones 8 hours ago Community, Featured, News Leave a comment 15 Views

We’re often asked how you can watch BBB TV-12 without Comcast Cable. Well, there are several ways.

First, you can just go to our website, www.bbbtv12.com and watch it there. Or another website you can watch on is www.wyshtv.com. Both will allow you to watch our live streams, or you can watch past programs as well.

You can watch us on social media as well.

Our Facebook page is www.facebook.com/BBBTV12.

Our YouTube Channel is www.YouTube.com/BBBTV12

Our Twitter page: www.twitter.com/bbbtv12 or www.twitter.com/BradJonesBBBTV

But one of the best ways you can watch us online is to use the BoxCast.tv app on your Roku, FireTV Stick, or on AppleTV. It’s very easy to add and you can watch a lot of our programming in HD, versus the SD that Comcast allows us to broadcast in, so the quality is much better on one of these streaming units.

Here is a Facebook post that shows you how to add it on the Roku.

So here is a video that we recently made to show you how to add us on FireTV.

Sorry, we don’t own an AppleTV to show you how to add it on there, but we’re pretty sure that it’s close to the same process.

We hope this information helps you find us somewhere other than on Comcast Channel 12, if you’ve cut the cord!

Thanks as always for watching BBBTV-12. Without you, and our sponsors, we wouldn’t be here.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

AC Sheriff and Chief Deputy graduate from leadership program

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker and Chief Deputy Brian Galloway recently graduated from the University …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: