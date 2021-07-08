Rita Gail Duncan, Harriman

Rita Gail Duncan, age 69 of Harriman passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She worked as a phlebotomist for over 40 years, most recently at Bearden Healthcare. She enjoyed fishing and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Earl Thompson; Husband, Danny Duncan; Brother, Robert Thompson.

Rita was survived by her mother, Gladys Thompson; Children, Tonya (Robert) Goddard, Rocky (Charity) Lowery, Scotty Lowery, and Brad Duncan; Sister, Judy Willis, whom she called “her favorite sister” and her husband, Ernie; Brother, Mark (Pam) Thompson; Grandchildren, Anthony, Stephen, and Brady Duncan, Whitney Green, Lindsay and Makinley Lowery, Landon and Casey Lowery; Great-grandchildren, Cora, Ronan, Rhea Duncan, Ashton Green; Special friend, Vickie; And a host of other family members and good friends.

The family will host a Memorial Service to honor the life of Rita Duncan on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 163 N Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN with Bro. Ernie Willis officiating.

Visitation will be from 6-7 with the service beginning at at 7:00 pm

To leave a note for Rita’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

