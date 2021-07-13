Clinton Middle’s Owens a Finalist for TN Principal of the Year

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year, and one Anderson County educator is on that very short list. RaeAnn Owens, the principal at the Clinton Middle College & Career Academy, is the finalist representing the East Tennessee CORE region.

The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division: East Middle and West.

According to the Department of Education, the Tennessee Principal of the Year award is awarded annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

A video produced by ACTV for RaeAnn Owens.

