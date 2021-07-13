MISSING GIRLS FOUND SAFE IN MORGAN COUNTY

Just before midnight last night, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) requested the public’s help in locating two missing 12-year-old girls in the area of Wartburg. An hour or two later, authorities found Alexis Driggers and Lily Buffaloe safe. No further information was released. The circumstances of why TDOC reported them missing were not immediately known
Tags 12-year-old Missing Girls morgan County TDOC Wartburg
About Brad Jones
Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
Related Articles
Check Also
AC Fair underway; Fairest of the Fair winners announced
The Anderson County Fair will run through Saturday, July 17th, with gates opening each night …