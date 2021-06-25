Yager announces arts grants in Senate District 12

State Senator Ken Yager announced Tuesday that five organizations in Pickett, Morgan, Campbell, Rhea and Roane Counties in his Senate District 12 will receive a combined $46,300 in grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The non-profit organizations benefitting from the grants include: $4,600 for Friends of Cordell Hull, $10,000 for Postmark LaFollette, $6,800 for Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation, $16,700 for the Roane Choral Society and two grants totaling $8,200 for Historic Rugby, Inc.

The grants are distributed by the Tennessee Arts Commission after being recommended by an expert citizen advisory panel and awarded by the full 15-member commission. said Sen. Yager. “This is tremendous news,” “I congratulate all of these worthy organizations for submitting successful grant applications. I was very proud to support them. These organizations bring arts, culture, history, entertainment and tourism to our district and are the heart of our communities.”

Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity, according to a release from Yager’s office. Similar grants will be announced in the next few days as the new fiscal year begins on July 1st.

