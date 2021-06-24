VIAR FACING CHARGES INCLUDING RAPE AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Roane County authorities arrested 27-year-old Aaron Thomas Viar of Kingston this morning on several counts including rape. He also faces reckless endangerment involving a weapon, aggravated burglary, theft of property, harassment of a victim by person convicted of a crime and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. Court documents state Viar reportedly forced his way into a home in August 2018 and took items inside. He also allegedly penetrated a victim sexually.
