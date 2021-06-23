Shira Ann McWaters, Oak Ridge

Shira Ann McWaters, age 60, of Oak Ridge, peacefully passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 surrounded by the ones she loved. Shira was born February 13th, 1961 in Albany, NY. Graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, she became the Public Works Director of Oak Ridge in 2016. Shira was described as incredibly compassionate and intelligent by her family, friends, and coworkers, and will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Woolhiser. Shira survives through her husband, Richard, two children, Rebecca and Thomas McWaters, as well as her mother, Carol Woolhiser, and three siblings, Lynn Ratcliffe, Craig Woolhiser, and Andrew Woolhiser.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faustman Lab at Mass General Hospital, https://www.faustmanlab.org/donate/.

The family will receive friends 5pm-8pm Wednesday, June 23rd and Thursday, June 24that Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial Service will be held 10am Friday, June 25th at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shira Ann McWaters please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

