Rockwood police took three suspects into custody over the Memorial Day holiday in different cases

The first took place Saturday, May 29, when Officer Courtney White responded to the Rocky Top Market on a call of a male in a white Cadillac Escalade parked at the pumps nodding in and out. When Officer White approached the vehicle and knocked on the window the male, 31-year-old Keith Lee Austin, opened the driver’s door and a strong odor of marijuana was detected. Austin exited the vehicle and Officer White allegedly observed a hypodermic needle and knife in the seat he had just exited.

At that time, the report states Austin began to physically resist and fight Officer White attempting to get back in his vehicle. Sgt. Kendall Mitchell arrived on scene and assisted Officer White in placing Austin into custody. At that time Sgt. Mitchell reportedly observed a handgun sticking out between the driver’s seat and center console were Austin had been reaching.

The arrest report indicates authorities recovered from the vehicle 6.90 grams of suspected heroin, 45.30 grams of suspected meth, 289.76 grams of suspected marijuana, 280 grams of suspect THC wax, a 9mm handgun, a .25 caliber handgun, a sawed off .20 gauge shotgun, ammunition for all weapons, several small plastic bags, syringes, and three sets of digital scales.

Austin was transported to the Roane County Jail charged with 3 counts of possession of firearm during attempt to commit a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon, and single counts of resisting arrest, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, driving on suspended or revoked license, DUI, possession of a prohibited weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture and delivery of a Schedule I, II and VI drug, and assault involving a law enforcement officer.

In the second incident, Officer Chance York responded to a suspicious activity call and came into contact with a green 2002 Suzuki occupied by two subjects. Officer York noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle when he made contact with the occupants. The driver provided a Tennessee driver license identifying her as Savanna Adkins and the male allegedly gave a false name but was later identified as 33-year-old Clarence Mills III. A check revealed Mills had two active warrants in Roane County for failure to appear in court and violation of probation. After taking Mills into custody Officer York recovered 73.57 grams of suspected marijuana, 9.44 grams of suspected heroin, 18.78 grams of suspected meth, five Suboxone tablets, several small plastic bags for package and resale, digital scales, and $1.870 in cash. Both Adkins and Mills were charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I, II, III, and a VI drug, criminal simulation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Mills was also charged with criminal impersonation.

Keith Lee Austin –

Race W Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BRO Weight 180 Height 6 03 Admit Date 05-29-2021 Admit Time 9:04 AM Confining Agency Roane

Clarence Leroy Mills

Race B Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BLK Weight 155 Height 5 08 Admit Date 05-28-2021 Admit Time 4:33 AM Confining Agency Roane

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

