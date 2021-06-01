Frances Louise Adcox, Spring City

Mrs. Frances Louise Adcox, age 83 of Spring City went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. She was born on September 21st, 1937, in Spring City. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle. She loved flowers, gardening, and especially her animals. She is preceded in death by her Husband: Samuel Luther Adcox; Parents: James Lawrence Hamby & Nancy Jane Reese; Daughter: Geneva Mae Adcox; Sister: Imogene Hamby; and brother: Max Edgar Hamby. She is survived by:

Children: Louise Adcox of Spring City, TN

Sam Adcox of Spring City, TN

John Adcox (Selda) of Crossville, TN

George Adcox of Spring City, TN

Roy Adcox of Spring City, TN

Carolyn Tuttle of Rockwood, TN

Earl Adcox of Spring City, TN

Tim Adcox of Rockwood, TN

7 Grandchildren

4 Great Grandchildren

Siblings: Patsy Irene Harris of Spring City, TN

Clarence Hamby of Canada

Bobby Lee Hamby of Ft. Payne, Alabama

David Ray Hamby of Spring City, TN

Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and her church family which always referred to her as their “Momma”.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will be on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with Bro. John Adcox, Bro. Earl Adcox, and Bro. Lewis Capps officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Frances Louise Adcox.

