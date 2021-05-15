Shooting in Morgan County

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 9 Views

Update at 11:50pm: District Attorney General Russell Johnson told us that there would be no update on the case tonight. That the victims family has not been notified yet. Probably will be tomorrow before we get an update.

Update at 10:30pm: The shooting happened in the Camp Austin Area of Morgan County.

May 14, 2021, 10:22pm: We’re working to get details of a reported shooting in Morgan County that may have resulted in a possible fatality. Very few details are available at this time, but we will update as soon as we learn more.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Two Arrested for Violating Sex Offender Registry

Authorities in Roane County took two convicted sex offenders into custody yesterday. Rockwood police arrested …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: