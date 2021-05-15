One Dead in Shooting in Morgan County

Morgan County sheriffs office is investigating a fatal shooting of an adult male subject off of Camp Austin Road in the Oakdale area of Morgan County. The shooting occurred around 9 pm on the alleged shooter’s property. The victim was in his personal vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The victim has been sent for an autopsy at the Knox County regional forensics center. No identities are being released at this time. The victim’s family is being notified at this time.

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter says the shooter and a witness are currently being interviewed at his office. The investigation will continue into the daylight hours so that the scene can be properly examined and analyzed.

William Angel and Keith Hawkins are leading the investigation for the Morgan County sheriffs office.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson and his assistant DAs Jonathan Edwards and Anthony Rogers also responded to the scene.

Wartburg Police Chief Teddy Bales was also present.

