Ryan Spitzer will seek judicial appointment following early retirement of Judge Elledge

(Submitted) Assistant District Attorney General Ryan Spitzer will seek the Republican nomination to succeed Judge Donald R. Elledge in 2022

Assistant District Attorney General Ryan Spitzer has announced he will seek the office of Circuit Court Judge in Anderson County following the early retirement of the Honorable Donald R. Elledge, effective June 30th of this year. Governor Bill Lee is expected to appoint a new Judge to fill the remainder of the term until the regular election next year. Spitzer announced he will be seeking the appointment by the Governor and also intends to be a candidate in the Republican Primary on May 3rd, 2022.  

Spitzer has served as an Assistant District Attorney here in Anderson County for the past thirteen years, helping to investigate and prosecute thousands of criminal cases in both General Sessions and Circuit Court.  He also serves as the Prosecutor for the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force working closely with Agents to target the worst violent and drug-related offenders. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, Spitzer practiced civil law including divorce, bankruptcy, probate, contract disputes, and general civil litigation. 

Spitzer said “The office of Circuit Court Judge here in Anderson County involves hearing both civil matters and a large number of criminal cases, many of which involve violent crime, burglary, theft, and drug trafficking.  My thirteen years prosecuting criminal cases in this Court, as well as my earlier civil background, make me particularly well-suited to take on this role. I am prepared to serve the people of Anderson County from day one. The impact of COVID has left no time for on-the-job training”, Spitzer stated.

Spitzer added, “It has been an honor to practice law in front of Judge Elledge for the past thirteen years.  And I am committed to continuing to build upon the legacy of fairness and professionalism that he leaves behind.”

A native Tennessean, Spitzer served as a medic in the Army National Guard for six years from 1993 to 1999 while obtaining his Bachelor of Science Degree from Lambuth University in Jackson Tennessee in 1999 and graduating Vanderbilt Law School in 2003.

Ryan and his wife Tracy reside in Oak Ridge along with their two sons Rogan 9 and Keegan 6 and attend St Mary’s Church in Oak Ridge.

