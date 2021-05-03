Roger Miller will seek re-election to a second term as General Sessions Judge in Division II

(Submitted)

Judge Roger A. Miller announced his intent to seek re-election today for a second term as General Sessions Judge Division II located in Oak Ridge. Judge Miller was elected General Sessions Judge in 2014 after practicing law for sixteen years in Clinton.  

A lifetime resident of Anderson County, Judge Miller graduated from Clinton High School in 1980. Prior to practicing law, Miller served as an EMS Paramedic for thirteen years with the Anderson County Ambulance Service and Methodist Medical Center. Miller was the first full time paramedic employed in the Methodist Medical Center Emergency Room in the mid-nineties.  

Miller obtained an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Roane State before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in the social sciences. He obtained his law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in 1998. 

He has served as General Sessions Court Judge since 2014, working as an advocate to continue providing the citizens of Anderson County convenient access to the legal justice system. “It’s an honor to serve as General Sessions Judge in Division II. This court serves Oak Ridge and surrounding areas and has saved tens of thousands of dollars annually both in reduced costs for local law enforcement and for hundreds of citizens who are victims or witnesses of crime. The Division II Court has heard over eight thousand civil cases and more than twenty thousand criminal cases since I took the bench seven years ago.” Judge Miller stated. 

Judge Miller said he learned from his parents and grandparents the importance of giving back to the community. “This played a large role in my becoming a paramedic and later a judge.” 

Judge Miller lives in Andersonville and has a 16-year-old son who attends Clinton High School. 

