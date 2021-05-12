Roane County Sheriff Makes Arrest of Man Impersonating an Officer

Roane County authorities took 36-year-old Samuel Chancellor Brock Johnson of Crossville into custody following a recent incident. Officers say Johnson stopped at a home on Riggs Chapel Road and identified himself as a U.S. Marshal. Johnson allegedly asked a woman if there was any men in the home. After learning there was not, he went inside and into a bedroom where he located a rifle. The female and her son in the residence fled the scene and ran into a wooded area. Johnson reportedly pointed the weapon at several who arrived after a call for help was made. The suspect was later arrested and faces charges including but not limited to aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation of a law officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Carjacking
|05-07-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|05-18-2021
|$15,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Aggravated Assault
|05-07-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|05-18-2021
|$50,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Possession of firearm during attempt to commit dangerous felony
|05-07-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|05-18-2021
|$7,500.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Criminal Impersonation Of Law Enforcement
|05-07-2021
|05-18-2021
|$10,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Criminal Impersonation Of Law Enforcement
|05-07-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|05-18-2021
|$10,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Possession of firearm during attempt to commit dangerous felony
|05-07-2021
|05-18-2021
|$7,500.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Aggravated Assault
|05-07-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|05-18-2021
|$50,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Aggravated Assault
|05-07-2021
|05-18-2021
|$50,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Aggravated Burgulary
|05-07-2021
|05-18-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony
|05-07-2021
|05-18-2021
|$7,500.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Aggravated Assault
|05-07-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|05-18-2021
|$50,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Aggravated Assault
|05-07-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|05-18-2021
|$50,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Aggravated Assault
|05-07-2021
|05-18-2021
|$50,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000