Roane County Sheriff Makes Arrest of Man Impersonating an Officer

Roane County authorities took 36-year-old Samuel Chancellor Brock Johnson of Crossville into custody following a recent incident. Officers say Johnson stopped at a home on Riggs Chapel Road and identified himself as a U.S. Marshal. Johnson allegedly asked a woman if there was any men in the home. After learning there was not, he went inside and into a bedroom where he located a rifle. The female and her son in the residence fled the scene and ran into a wooded area. Johnson reportedly pointed the weapon at several who arrived after a call for help was made. The suspect was later arrested and faces charges including but not limited to aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation of a law officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Carjacking05-07-2021General Sessions Stevens05-18-2021$15,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Possession of firearm during attempt to commit dangerous felony05-07-2021General Sessions Stevens05-18-2021$7,500.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Burgulary05-07-2021 05-18-2021$25,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony05-07-2021 05-18-2021$7,500.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000
