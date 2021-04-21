Two brothers found dead in Roane house, Investigation Underway

As we first reported yesterday on the news we now know authorities in Roane County are investigating after two brothers were found dead inside a home on Tuesday. Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Tuesday that fatal drug overdoses are suspected after the bodies of the brothers, ages 17 and 19, were found inside a home on Circle Road off of Caney Creek Road. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said there’s no indications of foul play, and that autopsies are being conducted. As of the time this report was filed, the names of the two young men had not been made public. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

We ask that you keep this family in your prayers during this time of mourning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

