Emergency Personnel Sent to Baymont Inn

You may have seen a lot of emergency equipment last night at The Harriman Baymont Inn on South Roane Street. Harriman fire and police and two ambulances were sent there according to HFD Chief Daniels, after a couple traveling thru the area had an emergency. The woman was pregnant and apparently went into labor needing assistance. Unfortunately, according to the chief after exhausting all their efforts the small child did not survive. No further details were available, but we ask that you keep that family in your prayers.

