Oak Ridge’s Citywide Leaf Pickup Begins November 16; Residents Urged to Check Revised Routes

Brad Jones 5 minutes ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge’s annual citywide fall leaf pickup begins Monday, November 16, with collections scheduled across the city through February 5, 2027.

City officials encourage residents to review this year’s street-by-street schedule carefully because several routes and collection dates have changed. The adjustments are intended to improve efficiency and help crews stay on schedule.

Residents must have leaves ready for collection by 7 a.m. Monday of their scheduled pickup week. Leaves placed out after that deadline may not be collected.

Leaves should be piled loosely within 10 feet of the curb, outside fenced areas. They must not be placed in plastic or paper bags, on sidewalks, in streets or parking spaces, or in drainage ditches. Residents without a suitable collection location should rake leaves to the end or side of their driveway.

Crews will skip piles containing branches, twigs, brush or other debris because those materials can clog or damage leaf vacuum equipment.

The city also warns that improperly placed leaves can create traffic and pedestrian hazards or block storm drains. Hazards may be removed at the resident’s expense.

The first week, November 16–20, covers Mason Lane, Oklahoma Avenue, Weldon Lane, Wesley Lane, Westover Drive, Westview Lane, Whippoorwill Drive from its west end to Wisconsin, Wildcat Lane, Wildwood Drive, William Lane, Winchester Circle and Winston Lane.

The Preserve, along with other streets listed for Week 2, is scheduled for Thanksgiving week. There will be no Thanksgiving Day collection, with a makeup day on Saturday, November 28. Christmas Day collection also will be suspended, with a makeup day on Saturday, December 26.

Weather and unusually high participation may affect collection timing. Street sweeping is expected approximately two weeks after leaf pickup is completed in each area.

The complete schedule is available at OakRidgeTN.gov/leafpickup. For more information, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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