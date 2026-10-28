Oak Ridge’s Citywide Leaf Pickup Begins November 16; Residents Urged to Check Revised Routes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge’s annual citywide fall leaf pickup begins Monday, November 16, with collections scheduled across the city through February 5, 2027.

City officials encourage residents to review this year’s street-by-street schedule carefully because several routes and collection dates have changed. The adjustments are intended to improve efficiency and help crews stay on schedule.

Residents must have leaves ready for collection by 7 a.m. Monday of their scheduled pickup week. Leaves placed out after that deadline may not be collected.

Leaves should be piled loosely within 10 feet of the curb, outside fenced areas. They must not be placed in plastic or paper bags, on sidewalks, in streets or parking spaces, or in drainage ditches. Residents without a suitable collection location should rake leaves to the end or side of their driveway.

Crews will skip piles containing branches, twigs, brush or other debris because those materials can clog or damage leaf vacuum equipment.

The city also warns that improperly placed leaves can create traffic and pedestrian hazards or block storm drains. Hazards may be removed at the resident’s expense.

The first week, November 16–20, covers Mason Lane, Oklahoma Avenue, Weldon Lane, Wesley Lane, Westover Drive, Westview Lane, Whippoorwill Drive from its west end to Wisconsin, Wildcat Lane, Wildwood Drive, William Lane, Winchester Circle and Winston Lane.

The Preserve, along with other streets listed for Week 2, is scheduled for Thanksgiving week. There will be no Thanksgiving Day collection, with a makeup day on Saturday, November 28. Christmas Day collection also will be suspended, with a makeup day on Saturday, December 26.

Weather and unusually high participation may affect collection timing. Street sweeping is expected approximately two weeks after leaf pickup is completed in each area.

The complete schedule is available at OakRidgeTN.gov/leafpickup. For more information, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

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