Johnnie Catlett Ellison, Clinton

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Johnnie Catlett Ellison, formerly of the Claxton Community, now a resident of Clinton, passed away on October 26, 2026.

She was a member of Zion Baptist Church and a retired secretary with Modern Woodman of America, Knoxville office. Johnnie was also a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 1733 in Knoxville and served as past president from 1981-1982. She was a charter member of the Moose family Fraternity Chapter 1695 in Knoxville and a member of AARP Chapter 2461 in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, J.O. Milford Ellison Sr. (Jome); daughter, Kathy M. Ellison; grandson, Jome Shane Ellison; parents, W.E. and Nancy Catlett; sister, Dorothy Rutherford, and husband, Larry; brother, Gordon Catlett.

Johnnie is survived by her daughter, Teresa Ellison York; son, J.O. Milford Ellison Jr. (Joe) and wife, Mary; granddaughter, Kristal York Oliver and husband, Patrick; grandson, Brian York and wife, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Alaina Ellison Hargroves, Paisley Oliver, and Layton Oliver. Several nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, TN.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is proud to serve the Ellison family. www.holleygamble.com. 

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