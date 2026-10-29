Recreation Center Gymnasium to close for floor maintenance

Gym closure begins Nov. 2; Gym reopens Nov. 16

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 28, 2026) – The Oak Ridge Recreation Center Gymnasium will undergo some updates next month and will have a brief closure while work takes place.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the gym will be closed for maintenance. Crews will re-sand, re-stripe, and refinish the floor.

The updated gymnasium is expected to reopen on Monday, Nov. 16.

The rest of the Recreation Center building and Conference Center will be business as usual during the gym updates.

For more information, call the Recreation Center at (865) 425-3450.

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