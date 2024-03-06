Raiders earn spot in TCCAA Region 7 Basketball Tournament

The Roane State Raiders (22-6) and Lady Raiders (17-12) have earned spots in the TCCAA / Region 7 Basketball Tournament to be held March 8 – 12, 2024, at Motlow State Community College’s Moore County Campus in Tullahoma.

As a #2 seed, the Raiders will play their first game on Saturday, March 9, against the winner of the previous day’s game between #7 Southwest Tennessee and #10 Dyersburg State. Friday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Roane State’s game on Saturday is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

If the men’s team wins on Saturday, they will advance to the next round on Monday, March 11, against either #3 Chattanooga State or #6 Cleveland State.

The #6 Lady Raiders are scheduled to take the court against #3 Walters State on Sunday, March 10, at 6 p.m. CT. The winner of this matchup will also advance to play on Monday, March 11.

The final men’s and women’s games will be played on Tuesday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. CT, respectively. These matchups will decide the TCCAA / Region 7 / Appalachian District Champion for 2024.

Tickets are $10 per game or $35 for a tournament pass. Children aged 10 and under receive free admission. Please note that all games are in central time.

Additional tournament info and printable brackets are available at roanestate.edu/2024tccaa. Final regular season standings for men’s and women’s basketball are posted at tjccaa.com.

To learn more about Roane State Athletics, visit roanestate.edu/athletics.

