Cherokee Orchard Road to close Wednesday, December 6 for maintenance work

Brad Jones 35 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 11 Views

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—The Great Smoky Mountains National Park roads crew will close Cherokee Orchard Road at Twin Creeks Science Center on Wednesday, December 6 for needed roadside maintenance. The crew will clear ditches, clean culverts, and reset roadside barriers. Crews will also assess and remove hazard trees.  

Twin Creeks Trail will still be open to the Ogle Cabin, but there will be no access to Rainbow Falls and Trillium Gap trailheads from either Cherokee Orchard Road or Twin Creeks Trail. 

The road will reopen by the end of the day Wednesday. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Campfire ban lifted at Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

Campfire on the night party GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Effective Wednesday, November 29, the burn ban is lifted …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: