Cherokee Orchard Road to close Wednesday, December 6 for maintenance work

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—The Great Smoky Mountains National Park roads crew will close Cherokee Orchard Road at Twin Creeks Science Center on Wednesday, December 6 for needed roadside maintenance. The crew will clear ditches, clean culverts, and reset roadside barriers. Crews will also assess and remove hazard trees.

Twin Creeks Trail will still be open to the Ogle Cabin, but there will be no access to Rainbow Falls and Trillium Gap trailheads from either Cherokee Orchard Road or Twin Creeks Trail.

The road will reopen by the end of the day Wednesday.

