Roane County Sheriff’s Department Investigate Dead Woman Found on Wednesday

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the 100 Block of Meadowlark Drive in Harriman Wednesday around 7:30 pm after a 9-1-1 call came in that a female had been found shot at the address. According to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, upon arrival officers noticed a 69-year-old female deceased. Their investigation began to try to determine the cause of death. Following the investigation, he did tell us earlier today that the ruling is suicide. However, the investigation is continuing, and no more information can be released at this time.

