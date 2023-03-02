Arthur Lee Oody, Harriman

Arthur Lee Oody age 90 of Harriman passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Arthur Lee was a member of the Knoxville Prospectors baseball team. In 1964 the Prospectors travelled to Michigan and became the 1964 AABC Stan Musial National Champions. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Alva Oody, brothers Doug and Glen Oody, mother-in-law Ada Britton, brother in laws Donnie Webster, Tom Forrester, and Maynard Britton, Jr., sister-in-laws Irene Hines, Ruby Bledsoe, Wilma Hicks.

Survivors include:

Wife of 51 years Joby B. Oody of Harriman,

Daughter and son-in-law Robin and Darren McBroom of Harriman,

Son and daughter-in-law Darrell and Charlene Oody of Signal Mountain,

Stepdaughter Patricia Britton of Knoxville,

Sisters Janice Webster of Harriman,

Patsy Forrester of Kingston,

Sister in laws Betty Oody of Harriman,

Vontella Whalen of Harriman,

3 granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Mason Goodman and Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Burial 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Riverside Baptist Church 629 Clinch Street Harriman, TN. 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Oody Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Arthur Lee Oody please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

