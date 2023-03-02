William R. Brown, Wartburg

William R. Brown passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 27, 2023, at the age of 71.

William is preceded in death by his parents Bob & Viola Brown; son Robert Brown; brothers Willis, Alan; sisters Faye & Carolyn.

William leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Karen Brown; daughter Bobby Jo (Tim) Osborne; sons Chas (Amber) Shannon and Chris Shannon; grandchildren Robert, DJ, Devon, Madison, Gunner, Declan, Russell, Jaden, Brooklyn, Paiton, Sawyer, Windsor, and Chesney; brothers Tony, Wally, Timmy, Tucker, and Martin; sisters Connie and Kay.

To honor Williams request there will be no services.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William R. Brown.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of William Brown, of Wartburg, TN, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

