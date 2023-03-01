Board of Control meets in Hermitage

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 28 Views

Approves Chattanooga as host of BlueCross Bowl in 2023 and 2024

March 1, 2023

The TSSAA Board of Control met in Hermitage on Wednesday, March 1 to address numerous items on the agenda, including a discussion regarding a shot clock in basketball and a mandatory penalty when fans have been removed from contests.

The Board approved the contract naming Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium as host for the BlueCross Bowl football championships in 2023 and 2024.

After a lengthy discussion regarding the feasibility of the implementation of a shot clock, the Board voted to permit the Tennessee Basketball Coaches’ Association to use a shot clock on an experimental level during their upcoming 2023 summer camps.

Both Clarkrange High School and Monterey High School appealed sanctions placed on their boys’ basketball programs after an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during a game between the two schools near the end of the 2022-23 season. The Board voted to make no change to the disciplinary actions imposed.

A full summary of the meeting is below.

Documents

BOC-3-23-SummaryDownload

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rep. Fleischmann Joins House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R), 3rd District Tennessee Washington, DC – Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: