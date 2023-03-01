Board of Control meets in Hermitage

Approves Chattanooga as host of BlueCross Bowl in 2023 and 2024

March 1, 2023

The TSSAA Board of Control met in Hermitage on Wednesday, March 1 to address numerous items on the agenda, including a discussion regarding a shot clock in basketball and a mandatory penalty when fans have been removed from contests.

The Board approved the contract naming Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium as host for the BlueCross Bowl football championships in 2023 and 2024.

After a lengthy discussion regarding the feasibility of the implementation of a shot clock, the Board voted to permit the Tennessee Basketball Coaches’ Association to use a shot clock on an experimental level during their upcoming 2023 summer camps.

Both Clarkrange High School and Monterey High School appealed sanctions placed on their boys’ basketball programs after an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during a game between the two schools near the end of the 2022-23 season. The Board voted to make no change to the disciplinary actions imposed.

A full summary of the meeting is below.

