Two-Vehicle Crash in Kingston Sends One to a Local Hospital

Brad Jones

A two-vehicle accident on Thursday sent one to the hospital and severely damaged both vehicles.  According to Kingston PD Detective Keith Kile, a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 18-year-old Evan Williams of Kingston turned in front of a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old, David McCune, who was traveling North on Gallaher Road, in front of the Weigel’s.  The impact from McCune’s truck caused Williams’s truck to land on its top.  According to the report, Williams stated he didn’t see McCune before attempting the turn into Weigel’s parking lot.  McCune said that the turn by Williams happened at the last minute, and he just couldn’t avoid hitting him.  Williams was transported to a local hospital by his mother who had arrived on the scene.  Both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene.  There is no information on the injuries of Williams.

