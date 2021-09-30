Norris nonprofit initiates grantmaking

(Reprinted from Norris Bulletin) Applications for grants from the Norris Area Community Foundation (NACF), an affiliate fund of East Tennessee Foundation (ETF) are now being accepted. Nonprofit organizations, schools, and municipalities are strongly encouraged to submit proposals for projects and programs which benefit residents of Norris and the surrounding communities of Andersonville, Bethel, and Fairview. Grants will generally range from $1,000 to $2,500 and will support one-year projects beginning February 1, 2022. Using an online grant application system, applications must be submitted by November 1, 2021 to be considered for funding.

Eligible applicants must serve Norris and/or the surrounding communities of Andersonville, Bethel, and Fairview. These applicants must be tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations or other exempt entities such as units of government or public schools. Priority consideration will be given to applications which address one or more of the following:

• Youth and Young Adults

• Military/Veterans Recognition

• Humane Care of Animals Support for Seniors.

• Arts with a cultural/historical perspective

• Community/Pedestrian Pathways and Enhancements

An overview of the grants program and access to the application are available online at: https://www.easttennesseefoundation.org/scholarships-grants/grants/competitive-grants-andloans-by-name/norris-area-community-foundation

A technical assistance workshop will be provided to assist anyone interested in learning more about NACF and this grant application process. Please join us on Friday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m., via zoom. To obtain the link, please RSVP to
Ashley Siferd Butler at [email protected]

Norris Area Community Foundation (NACF) was established in 2014 by a group of Norris residents who wished to make a lasting commitment to the people of Norris and surrounding communities by developing an endowment
fund to achieve community goals.

East Tennessee Foundation, established in 1986, is a regional community foundation serving 25 counties in East Tennessee. With the mission of enriching lives and strengthening communities, ETF administers numerous affiliate funds, including the Norris Area Community Foundation.

For more information, please contact Jill Murphy, Regional Advancement officer, at [email protected] or Ashley
Siferd Butler, Program Officer, at [email protected].

Reprinted from the September 30, 2021 Norris Bulletin. [email protected]

