Residential Solid Waste Changes for Clinton Residents

City of Clinton announces Changes

Waste Connections, Inc. and the City of Clinton are excited to announce the start of a curbside 96-gallon cart system on wheels for all City of Clinton residents starting September 6, 2021. Your new 96-gallon cart will arrive the week of August 30th and service will begin on September 6, 2021, residents should use their new blue carts.

Waste Connections will dispose of your old customer-owned trash container beginning the week of Monday, September 13, 2021. After that, you will have to take them to a county convenience center to dispose of them.

If your family needs additional trash carts, call Waste Connections at 865-522-8161.

City of Clinton and Waste Connections Guidelines

Curbside Garbage Service

Collected once per week.

Garbage must be placed curbside the night before, or prior to 7 a.m. on the scheduled day of collection.

Place all garbage in the provided cart. Place cart(s) at least 5 feet away from any other objects such as mailboxes, cars, other carts, etc.

Construction debris will not be collected curbside. Construction debris can be taken to the Convenience Centers throughout the county and hazardous materials can be taken to the Anderson Co. Blockhouse Center. Please refer to the Anderson County website for more information regarding proper Hazardous waste disposal.

Bulky item can also be taken to a Anderson County convenience centers throughout the county or residents can call Waste Connections to schedule a special collection at an additional charge.

Contents of cart must be bagged.

Holiday Schedule

There is no collection on the following holidays: Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All services will be pushed back by one day following the holiday. For example, if collection in your area is scheduled for Tuesday, the same day as the holiday, then pick up will be on Wednesday. Customers scheduled for Wednesday will be collected on Thursday. Thursday scheduled collection will be picked up on Friday and so forth. Friday collection will be moved to Saturday.

Special Services

If you need an additional cart, they can be ordered from Waste Connections by calling 865-522-8161. Ask for customer service and let them know that you live in the City of Clinton.

As a courtesy to the residents of Clinton, Waste Connections will be collecting unwanted personal trash cans the week of September 13th. If you have a trash can that you no longer need or want, please set the can you want disposed of at the curb on your designated service and the Waste Connection teams will collect them while servicing your garbage. Please be advised all trash cans placed at the curb this week will be thrown away. Waste Connections or the City of Clinton will not be responsible for any claims regarding the discarding of personal cans this week. Trash service is for bagged contents of the blue cart that was provided only. Personal cans will no longer be serviced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are services changing? The City’s is beginning a new solid waste contract and is improving services by providing a uniform way to collect household garbage and recycling carts that allow for automated collection. This will reduce the amount of litter in neighborhoods caused by open containers or torn bags and improve overall customer service to residents.

How will my service improve?

All residents are to use these new, 96-gallon garbage cart. This will eliminate manual garbage collection and the need for residents to purchase multiple 32-gallon containers to accommodate household waste.

What will the services include?

Once a week curbside garbage collection (automated)

Customer Owned Cans

We will dispose of your customer owned trash cans the week of Sept. 13th, as we will not be servicing customer cans after the start of the cart program. If you want to dispose of your personal can simply place it at the curb on your designated service day and Waste Connections will collect it. Waste connections will not be responsible for reimbursement of personal cans left at the curb this week. Following this week Waste Connections will no longer collect waste from these cans.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

