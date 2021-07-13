Clinton Police Department’s Cantrell gets a ‘shout-out’ from state agency

The Clinton Police Department’s longtime records clerk, Janet Cantrell, has been singled out for her dedication and hard work by the state, according to an announcement shared on the city’s Facebook page recently.

A recent Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) newsletter featured Janet’s photo and a write up in their “Shout Out” section.

The article says “Janet has been employed at the Clinton Police Department for 28 years. She lives in Clinton with her husband, Gene and her daughter, Heather. Janet also has 3 dogs (Zoe, Jasmine, and Foxy). In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, working outdoors, and reading.”

Janet responded: “I am so blessed to have a job I love, people I love to work with, and the support of the wonderful TBI (TIBRS) staff.”

Police Chief Vaughn Becker added: “Janet Cantrell is one of our hardest workers at CPD. She has always made sure the records division is compliant and one of the best in the state. We are proud of Janet’s continued professional contribution to our department.

