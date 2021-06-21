Waste Connections & City of Oak Ridge implement new trash bins, solid waste contract

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 21, 2021) – Beginning Monday, June 21, new garbage bins will begin to arrive at Oak Ridge homes. The blue bins should be used for your household garbage and be brought to the curb on your scheduled pickup date starting in July.

The new, 95-gallon trash bins will eliminate the need for residents to purchase multiple 32-gallon bins to accommodate household waste.

Many residents already participate in the recycle program and have previously been provided a brown cart that is taken to the curb. This service has not changed, but if you do not already own a brown recycle cart, one will be provided to you upon request.

Under the new contract with Waste Connections, both garbage and recycling need to be brought to the curb for collection.

If someone is unable to bring their garbage and recycling to the road, they must contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 to request backdoor pickup.

This change will improve trash services by providing a uniform way to collect household garbage and recycling. This will reduce the amount of litter in neighborhoods caused by open containers or torn bags and improve overall waste and recycling services for residents.

Brush pickup will continue to be conducted once, annually, in the spring and the annual fall leaf pickup will be completed more quickly. Household trash pickup for bulky, household rubbish like old appliances and furniture no larger than 3′ high x 4′ wide x 8′ long, and 100 cubic feet will now be held twice a year: spring and fall.

Residents can use the Warehouse Road Convenience Center 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday. It will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow for staff to conduct maintenance on the machines and equipment.

For questions or more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov.

