Roane State One Stop resumes in-person student services

Brad Jones 29 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Roane State Roane County Campus

Roane State’s One Stop offices at the Roane County and Oak Ridge campuses have now resumed in-person student services.

Success coaches are also returning to all RSCC campuses this week on a mixed schedule. When scheduling appointments with success coaches, students will be able to select from in-person and virtual meeting options.

One Stop staff at the Roane County and Oak Ridge campuses moved to virtual operations earlier this year due to COVID-19 protocols. In-person One Stop services remained available at RSCC satellite campuses during this time.

Roane State Oak Ridge Campus

Students who have transitioned from a success coach to an academic advisor can also contact the One Stop using the following virtual methods:

As a reminder, Roane State is planning a return to campus this fall. Many of the college’s COVID-19 precautions will remain in place so that students can take in-person classes safely. Online courses will still be available for those who prefer to learn virtually.

The most recent updates regarding Roane State’s pandemic response can be found online at roanestate.edu/coronavirus.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Council and citizens discuss park playground equipment

By Crystal Huskey of the Norris Bulletin While there were many items on the agenda …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: