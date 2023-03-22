Christian Academy of Oak Ridge Hosts Open House

Have you ever considered private school for your child? Chistian Academy of Oak Ridge, a K-12 school would like to invite everyone to an open house, Friday, March 31st. Drop in anytime between 6-8 p.m. They will have food, activities for kids, and information about the school. A Former student and graduate will be speaking at 6:30 p.m.

If you are not able to attend the open house that evening but are interested in more information, please call (865) 481-2519. Alan Kloefkorn (Principal) will gladly answer any questions you may have.

