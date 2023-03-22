Democratic Women will meet March 27 at the Apple Blossom Cafe

The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, to plan for the coming year and report on its current issues and advocacy. The dinner meeting will be held at the Apple Blossom Café, 409 Cullom St., Clinton. Members are encouraged to invite friends and potential members to this “get acquainted” meeting.

Club members will report on the group’s activism, especially in support of women’s rights, and on its program to recruit female candidates and to encourage women to become more involved in campaigns.

The club will also seek proposals from its members on issues or projects the club could become involved with. A trivia contest on recent news will wrap up the evening.

Those attending may order dinner from the Apple Blossom Café. For more information, email Democratic Women’s Club President Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com.

