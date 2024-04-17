Harrell Dean “Sue” Barr Jr, Midtown

Harrell Dean “Sue” Barr, Jr., age 54, a resident of Midtown (Harriman), Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024, at his home. He was born January 18, 1969, in Roane County, Tennessee. Sue was an Electrician and owned and operated Barr Electric. He was a member of the Daysville Baptist Church and a former member of the Knights of Pythias. He loved calling in and answering music trivia on the radio, and though winning many times, often gave his winnings away.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harrell Barr; mother, Alice Jenkins; sisters, Brenda Barr Ross, and Carol “Lynn” Barr; and brothers, Wayne Barr, Darrell “Buddy” Barr, and Charles Jenkins.

Survivors include:

Son: Chad Bar of CO

Daughter & Son-in-law: Stephanie Neal (Dustin) of Monterey, TN

Grandson: Jeffrey Jennings Neal

Sisters: Alice “B.J.” Miller (Jason) of Midtown (Harriman), TN

Jamie “Bott” Barr (Sam Dunn) of Midtown (Harriman), TN

Brother: Joseph “Joe” Barr (Loretta) of Midtown (Harriman), TN

Nieces and Nephews: Gregory Miller, Jason Miller, Kiah Miller, Joseph “Tud” Barr, Ezekiel “Zeek” Barr, Gracie Barr, and Lillian “Lou Lou” Barr

And many other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery for Graveside services and interment. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Harrell Dean “Sue” Barr, Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...