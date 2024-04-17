Robert “Bobby” Joseph Blackson Jr, Daysville

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Joseph Blackson Jr. age, 65 of Daysville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024. He was born on September 20th, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. Bobby loved being outdoors and riding four-wheelers.

He is preceded in death by his parent, Robert Joseph, and Audrey Jean Newport Blackson.

He is survived by:

Wife: Anna Blackson of Daysville, TN

Daughter: Malissa Kay Mayberry of Crossville, TN

Sister: Carlotta (Bethel “Scott”) Houston of Daysville, TN

Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren

The family will have a graveside service on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Daysville Cemetery at 2 pm EST. Rev. Hascue Carter will be officiating. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Bobby’s honor. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Bobby” Joseph Blackson Jr.

