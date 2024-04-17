Robert “Bobby” Joseph Blackson Jr, Daysville

News Department 55 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Joseph Blackson Jr. age, 65 of Daysville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024. He was born on September 20th, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. Bobby loved being outdoors and riding four-wheelers.

He is preceded in death by his parent, Robert Joseph, and Audrey Jean Newport Blackson. 

He is survived by:

Wife:                Anna Blackson of Daysville, TN

Daughter:        Malissa Kay Mayberry of Crossville, TN

Sister:              Carlotta (Bethel “Scott”) Houston of Daysville, TN

Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren

The family will have a graveside service on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Daysville Cemetery at 2 pm EST. Rev. Hascue Carter will be officiating. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Bobby’s honor. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Bobby” Joseph Blackson Jr. 

About News Department

Check Also

Debra (Debbie) Ann Lester, 67

Debra (Debbie) Ann Lester, 67, passed away at home on April 14, 2024. She was a …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.